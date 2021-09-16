BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.