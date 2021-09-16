BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

