BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 18,910 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $17,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.