BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,326 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $197.10 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

