BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,963 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

