BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,070 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

