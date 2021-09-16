BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,443 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 123,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

