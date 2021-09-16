BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.