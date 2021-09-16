BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $54,168,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $477.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.38 and a twelve month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

