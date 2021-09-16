BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

