British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.54). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58), with a volume of 60,257 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98. The company has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

