Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

