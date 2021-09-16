Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 557,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.