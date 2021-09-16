Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.95.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

