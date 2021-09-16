Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $293.76 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.