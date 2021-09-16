Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Curis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,896,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,788. Curis has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

