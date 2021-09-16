Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.08 million and the highest is $683.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 93,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 386,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

