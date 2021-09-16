Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $30.84 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

