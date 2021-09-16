Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 244,564.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 705.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

