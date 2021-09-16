Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

