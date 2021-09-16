Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post $87.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

