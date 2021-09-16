Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 183,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

