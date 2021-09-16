Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91, a PEG ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

