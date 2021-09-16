Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

