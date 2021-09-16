Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 12,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.