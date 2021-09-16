Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $277.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.97 million. ExlService reported sales of $241.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

