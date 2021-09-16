Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

GTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,383. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.