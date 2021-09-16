Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IMGN stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

