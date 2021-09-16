Brokerages Expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JinkoSolar’s earnings. JinkoSolar posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.94. 1,327,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

