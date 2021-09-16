Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.