Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

