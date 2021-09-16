Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $295.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.03 million and the highest is $296.40 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $272.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $287.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

