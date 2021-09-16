Brokerages expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

OWLT stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Owlet has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

