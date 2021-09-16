Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.