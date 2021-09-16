Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.