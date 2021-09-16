Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

