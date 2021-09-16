Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -881.12 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

