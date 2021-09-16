Brokers Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

MEOH stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

