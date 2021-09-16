Brokers Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

