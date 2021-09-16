Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

