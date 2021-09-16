Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,533. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

