BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

