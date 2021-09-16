BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
