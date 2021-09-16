BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.51 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $83.87 million and $8.51 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00176530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.83 or 0.07521007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.26 or 0.99512984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.00871779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

