BSCView Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $144,998.21 and approximately $7,730.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars.

