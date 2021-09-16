BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,845.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $56.26 million and approximately $14,845.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

