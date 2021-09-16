Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Boosted by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 3.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

