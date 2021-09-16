Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,046.83

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,046.83 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,780 ($23.26). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.26), with a volume of 1,225,813 shares trading hands.

BRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,046.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20.

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98). Also, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

