Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 73,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,595. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

