Burger Swap (BURGER) Hits Market Cap of $74.86 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and $13.86 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00009239 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,357,085 coins and its circulating supply is 16,982,085 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

