BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the August 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,695.0 days.

Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. BW Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

