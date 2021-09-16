Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Hits $57.46 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $57.46 million and $32,418.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00554495 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

