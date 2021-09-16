ByteNext Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $832,842.58 and approximately $10,358.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00122299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00176291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.28 or 0.07480579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.72 or 1.00057401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00869305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

